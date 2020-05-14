Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter Apple a 'happy sweet sixteen' with rare photo: 'You are pure joy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gwyneth Paltrow is in celebration mode.

The actress' daughter Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, turned 16 on Thursday, and to celebrate, Paltrow took to social media to share a handful of rare photos of her not-so-little girl.

Paltrow shared three photos of Apple sitting on a couch, wearing a white dress decorated with red flowers.

Apple could also be seen sporting a teal wrap around her thumb, which she proudly showed off with a thumbs-up sign in one of the photos.

"I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy," the Goop creator captioned the pics. "You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom."

Paltrow also shares 14-year-old son Moses with Martin, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2016. She is currently married to writer-producer Brad Falchuk.

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades," Paltrow continued in her post on Thursday. "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Referencing the coronavirus quarantine, Paltrow added: "I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

To cap off the post, the "Shakespeare in Love" star added a red heart emoji.

It's not often that Paltrow shows off her kiddos on social media, but in early April, the lifestyle guru shared a selfie that featured her children, though their faces were mostly obscured.

"WFH with some moral support," read the caption, which included a green heart emoji.