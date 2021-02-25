Gwyneth Paltrow slammed by British health official for coronavirus claims made on Goop website

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing criticism from a British health official for promoting unscientific claims about coronavirus treatment on her lifestyle brand’s website.

The Goop founder took to her website earlier this month to reveal that she believes she had the virus "early on" last year and was left with lingering symptoms such as long-tail fatigue and brain fog.

She says she consulted functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole who recommended she start fasting until 11 a.m. every day and eat a keto and plant-based diet. She also recommended sugar-free kimchi and kombucha as potential remedies for long-term symptoms.

While her website notes the recommendations are not substitutes for medical advice, Goop still touts the remedies as having helped the actress recover. However, NHS England’s Professor Stephen Powis bashed the star’s potential solutions in an interview with the BBC.

"Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves," he said. "So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here."

He continued: "In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid. We wish her well, but some of the solutions she's recommending are really not the solutions we'd recommend in the NHS. We need to take long Covid seriously and apply serious science. All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that."

Paltrow’s Goop previously caught backlash for touting unscientific claims about a Jade Egg they claimed could help balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, and increase bladder control when inserted vaginally. This led 10 prosecutors from the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force to file a lawsuit.

Goop agreed to pay the $145,000 settlement but told SFGate in a statement, "While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably."

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release at the time, "We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science…or any science."

