Gwyneth Paltrow reveals being famous makes her uncomfortable, confirms acting departure

Gwyneth Paltrow is laying out the reasons why she doesn't have any immediate plans to return to acting.

The Oscar winner announced in 2020 she's "semi-retired" from acting as she continues to oversee her lifestyle empire, Goop.

While sitting down with model Naomi Campbell for her "No Filter With Naomi" show, Paltrow, 48, recently answered the question she's repeatedly asked about her career: What it would take to get her back in front of the camera one day?

"And I said I have to be f--king the writer!" Paltrow revealed via the Daily Mail, noting that means she'd only accept a role if it was a request from her husband, director Brad Falchuk, 49.

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS A 'REALLY ROUGH BOSS,' 'INTENSE PUBLIC SCRUTINY' LED TO SEMI-RETIREMENT FROM ACTING

"But that's sort of it," Paltrow added. "If my husband writes something and he wants me to do it then I'll do it."

Paltrow also admitted there is another exception.

"I could never say never. I would like to go back on stage one day. I really loved doing theater," Paltrow explained.

The "Emma" star then shared her reluctance to take on movie roles comes from feeling uneasy in the spotlight despite her decades-long success in the industry. At just 26, the star bagged an Oscar and Golden Globe for her performance in "Shakespeare in Love." In 2011, she won an Emmy for her guest role on "Glee."

"I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I've done it for so long," the star said, noting she's come to that realization "later in life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There’s a part of me that really feels shy and doesn’t feel like I'm naturally an extrovert," Paltrow added.

In early 2020, Paltrow appeared at the Golden Globes to support her Netflix show "The Politician," which scored two nominations. The show was co-created by Falchuck and one of only two roles Paltrow took on in 2019, the other being Pepper Potts in "Avengers: Endgame."

It was there that Paltrow admitted in an on-air interview with Ryan Seacrest that she worked on "The Politician" because the request came from her husband.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I said, 'I'm Goop from head to toe,' but he's very charming," said Paltrow. "He's very convincing."

Meanwhile, Paltrow's very own Goop landed a docuseries of its own titled "The Goop Lab," which was released on Netflix in January 2020.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.