Gwyneth Paltrow says a 'really rough boss,' 'intense public scrutiny' led to semi-retirement from acting

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about why fans are seeing less and less of her on screen these days.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," the 48-year-old star revealed the reasoning behind her transition from Hollywood.

Paltrow was last seen in Netflix's "The Politician," which was co-created by her husband, Brad Falchuck.

Despite turning her attention to her lifestyle brand Goop, the "Emma" star has been a lauded star throughout her career. At just 26, the star bagged an Oscar and Golden Globe for her performance in "Shakespeare in Love." In 2011, she won an Emmy for her guest role on "Glee."

During the radio show, the star said that by hitting "the bullseye" as a "metric-driven" 26-year-old, she felt she had reached the pinnacle of her career.

She even admitted that she "doesn't love acting that much as it turns out."

"It wasn't like I felt like this isn't worth doing, I sort of felt like, 'Well now who am I supposed to be, what am I driving towards?'" Paltrow recalled. "Again, this wasn't conscious at the time, and frankly, part of the shine of acting wore off being in such intense public scrutiny."

The star said as a kid, she struggled with life in the spotlight, specifically seeing her breakups play out in news headlines and facing criticism "for everything you do, say and wear."

"It's so transitory," she added, noting that she's a "homebody." "I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. It's just not who I am."

The "Contagion" star continued: "If you compound those things with the fact that, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax. So you take all those things [and you realize], 'I don't know if this is really my calling.'"

Miramax, a film production and distribution company, was founded by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob and featured Paltrow in their movies frequently, such as "Shakespeare in Love."

Paltrow was also exposed to stardom from a very young age, as her mother is Emmy-winning actress Blythe Danner and her late father, Bruce, was a director, producer and writer.