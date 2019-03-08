International Women’s Day leads Miley Cyrus, Emma Watson, other celebrities to share words of empowerment

Happy International Women's Day!

March 8 marks the global event where women and men from around the world celebrate "the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women," per the International Women's Day official website.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, some of the world's most-recognized names -- ranging from Emma Watson to David Beckham to Pope Francis -- have shared their sentiments on the annual event.

“Harry Potter” alum Emma Watson took to Instagram Friday to wish her followers well on the day.

“Whether you’re marching, dancing, rising, resisting, protesting, striking, uniting or celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday!” she wrote.

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus also chimed in, sharing photos of herself and other celebrities such as Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

Soccer star David Beckham took to Instagram to share photos of all the special women in his life.

His wife Victoria Beckham, too, posted in response to the global event.

"God is a woman" singer Ariana Grande also shared a post in light of International Women's Day.

Author Nicholas Sparks on Twitter shared a quote from his book “The Notebook” along with a montage of many of the female characters from his novels that have made it to the big screen.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also shared a few words on Twitter.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Thankful for all the beautiful work women are doing, especially these days," he wrote, in part.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer shared a few words on Twitter.

“Paying it forward. Happy International Women's Day,” “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan wrote on Twitter, also sharing a poem by Canadian poet and writer Rupi Kaur.

“Women make the world beautiful, they protect it and keep it alive. They bring the grace of renewal, the embrace of inclusion, and the courage to give of oneself,” Pope Francis wrote in light of the global day.

The Dalai Lama, too, chimed in.

“Women have been shown to be more sensitive to others' suffering, whereas, warriors celebrated for killing their opponents are almost always men. We need to see more women in leadership roles and more closely involved in education about compassion,” he wrote.