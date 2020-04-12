Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale talks co-parenting amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are working hard to co-parent amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Rossdale, 54, was featured on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation radio show last Friday, discussing how he and Stefani, 50, were managing their children amid the pandemic.

"I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma," Rossdale revealed.

Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, with Rossdale, has been staying with her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, during the pandemic on his "10,000-acre ranch," Rossdale added.

The rocker said he and Stefani, as well as other split parents, have been facing a "real big dilemma" during the COVID-19 outbreak to determine how children may get exposed to the virus around one parent or the other.

"I know who’s around me — no one is. And, I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is," Rossdale explained. "But, you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with."

He noted that this situation was "a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Rossdale revealed he's trying to adjust to a new normal, generally getting to spend time with the boys "every five days or so." Still, he said Friday he hadn't seen them in 10 or 11 days.

"At first it was like, 'Oh cool, you get to be super selfish. Play that guitar more,'" he said. "But now, I'm like, 'I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually.'"

Rossdale said he and the kids have been doing "a lot of FaceTiming" to keep in touch.

"I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot," he joked, explaining that the boys enjoyed walking around while video-chatting with their father.