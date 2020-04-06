Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Gwen Stefani
Published

Gwen Stefani teases Blake Shelton for 'stay safe' mishap during their 'ACM Presents: Our Country' performance

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gwen Stefani can't help but playfully tease Blake Shelton.

The couple performed during the "ACM Presents: Our Country" special on Sunday night, singing their duet, "Nobody But You," by the fire at Shelton's home in Oklahoma.

However, at the end of the performance, Shelton, 43, told everyone: “Say stace, everybody, we love you." The country music crooner quickly acknowledged the blunder as Stefani burst into laughter and leaned onto his shoulder.

BLAKE SHELTON'S 10-YEAR PLAN INVOLVES GWEN STEFANI

Stefani, 50, couldn't help but share the hilarious moment on Instagram, captioning the clip:" #saysace Gx @blakeshelton."

It's clear quarantining at home together hasn't put a damper on the romance between the pair as their chemistry couldn't be denied during the performance.

"We happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do. And, we're also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is... drinking all day," Shelton joked.

CORONAVIRUS ROCKS COUNTRY MUSIC WITH TOUR POSTPONEMENTS

Along with singing in Sunday's special, the couple has been having fun during self-isolation, with Stefani recently giving her boyfriend a haircut, which caused quite the stir.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.  (Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty)

Stefani shaved stripes into the mullet that Shelton is growing out, which he claimed is a "symbol of hope" during the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020..." he wrote on Twitter alongside a clip showing off his new hairstyle. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report