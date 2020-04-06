Gwen Stefani teases Blake Shelton for 'stay safe' mishap during their 'ACM Presents: Our Country' performance

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gwen Stefani can't help but playfully tease Blake Shelton.

The couple performed during the "ACM Presents: Our Country" special on Sunday night, singing their duet, "Nobody But You," by the fire at Shelton's home in Oklahoma.

However, at the end of the performance, Shelton, 43, told everyone: “Say stace, everybody, we love you." The country music crooner quickly acknowledged the blunder as Stefani burst into laughter and leaned onto his shoulder.

Stefani, 50, couldn't help but share the hilarious moment on Instagram, captioning the clip:" #saysace Gx @blakeshelton."

It's clear quarantining at home together hasn't put a damper on the romance between the pair as their chemistry couldn't be denied during the performance.

"We happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do. And, we're also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is... drinking all day," Shelton joked.

Along with singing in Sunday's special, the couple has been having fun during self-isolation, with Stefani recently giving her boyfriend a haircut, which caused quite the stir.

Stefani shaved stripes into the mullet that Shelton is growing out, which he claimed is a "symbol of hope" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020..." he wrote on Twitter alongside a clip showing off his new hairstyle. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

