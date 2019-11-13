Gwen Stefani pranks Blake Shelton with John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive cover

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had some fun with news of the announcement of John Legend as People’s Sexiest Man Alive during “The Voice.”

On Tuesday night, shortly after it was revealed that the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning performer was given the 2019 accolade, Stefani pranked her longtime boyfriend, Shelton, with a poster of Legend’s now-famous magazine cover.

In a video on her Instagram story, Stefani captured the moment Shelton, who was named People’s sexiest man alive in 2017, noticed that she put the poster on his trailer backstage.

“I’m sorry Blake,” she joked.

“No, this is one of my — what’s the word? Protégé? I took him under my wing,” Shelton responded.

“Look, I taught him how to pull his jacket over to cover his gut,” he continued. “I do it all the time!”

Earlier in the night, Stefani walked up to Legend backstage while pointing and shouting that he's the “Sexiest Man Alive!”

“I learned from Blake,” a humble Legend, clad in a maroon suit, responded.

The comments echo what Legend said during “The Voice” when Shelton took a moment to congratulate his fellow Sexiest Man Alive. Shelton presented Legend with a special gift to commemorate the big occasion.

During the broadcast, Shelton handed Legend a pair of bedazzled jean cut-offs that read “VEGOTSMA,” which referenced the performer’s many accolades: “Voice” champion, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony-winner and Sexiest Man Alive.

“I don’t know what to say. I want to thank, of course, People magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways,” Legend joked. “I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”