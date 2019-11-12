Gwen Stefani pans Blake Shelton engagement rumors: 'When I have something to say, I'll say it'

Gwen Stefani has shot down any rumors regarding a potential engagement to Blake Shelton.

Appearing at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the No Doubt vocalist sported a huge diamond ring on the red carpet alongside boyfriend Shelton.

Though the ring caught the eyes of many, Stefani spoke to E! News to squash any rumors regarding engagement.

“It might be a real ring, a real diamond, but it's not a wedding ring. No, no,” Stefani told E! News.

“It actually doesn't fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?” she continued.

Stefani further noted that fans will definitely know if Shelton proposes.

“When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” she stated.

Stefani appeared at the event to accept the 2019 Fashion Icon award, presented by fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

“Wow, this is hard to digest. I just always, always loved fashion. It was just one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom. My mom, my grandma, my great-grandma (all) sewed clothes,” Stefani said in her acceptance speech.

“My mom would come home from school, and my grandma would have made her prom dress, so I feel like my favorite thing in my life is to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks… it was always there, so the fact that this is happening now is hard to imagine, because it’s just what I do.”

Stefani then concluded the speech with resounding praise for her boyfriend.

“I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe,” she said.

Stefani is the second person to win the Fashion Icon award after Victoria Beckham nabbed it last year.