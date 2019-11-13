Miranda Lambert on publicized Blake Shelton divorce: 'I guess I asked for it'

Miranda Lambert is opening up about her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

The country music star, 36, spoke about her highly publicized divorce with the “Austin" singer and how it affected her career.

“When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!’” said Lambert when asked about the divorce in Health magazine's latest issue.

“But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business,” she admitted. “I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

The singer released the album “The Weight of These Wings” in 2016 — one year after her split from Shelton. When asked about the record, Lambert noted that it had “kind of a sepia tone” compared to her new record.

“My last album was kind of a sepia tone, and I mean that emotionally as well. ['Wildcard'] got some color, pizzazz, and pump to it.”

“It was a conscious decision, switching gears, I guess in all the ways — in life and in art… don’t they go hand in hand most times? I’m pretty honest in my music. Who you’re talking to is the same person that’s onstage,” she noted.

Lambert also spoke about current husband Brendan McLoughlin, a New York City police officer, and was asked if it was love at first sight.

“I guess so. If that’s a thing. I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought,” she said.

On falling in love with McLoughlin, she stated, “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”