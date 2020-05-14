Guns N' Roses mocks Donald Trump's coronavirus response with 'Live N' Let Die' shirt for charity

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Guns N’ Roses are taking a shot at Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus with a T-shirt that mocks his recent visit to an N95 mask factory in Arizona.

While visiting the factory to show off the many masks being produced to help health care workers protect themselves and others while working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees started playing the acclaimed band’s cover of "Live and Let Die” over the PA system.

Clearly noticing the viral video, the band announced on Twitter Wednesday that it is currently selling a T-shirt on its website mocking the president that reads, “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45.” All proceeds from the shirt, which is selling for $25, go to the charity Musicares, which has a COVID-19 relief fund.

HOW ARE US HOSPITALS PREPARING FOR CORONAVIRUS?

Representatives for the band did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The band’s frontman, Axl Rose, is no stranger to making overt public criticism of the Trump administration and its response to the unprecedented pandemic. Last week he joined the many celebrities panning the administration by tweeting at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

"It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a------," the Guns N' Roses frontman tweeted.

It didn’t take long before the politician fired back, writing: “What have you done for the country lately?"

However, Variety reports that Mnuchin accidentally included a Liberian flag emoji before deleting the tweet and replacing it with the American flag. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t fast enough for the rocker to miss the mistake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic,” Rose shot back.