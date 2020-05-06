Axl Rose, Steve Mnuchin ignite wild feud on Twitter

Many high-profile clashes erupt on Twitter but perhaps none have appeared out of nowhere like the one between musician Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Rose, who doesn't appears to be a frequent Twitter user, made his fourth original tweet of the year to go after the top Trump official.

"It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a------," the former Guns N' Roses frontman tweeted.

It is unclear what provoked Rose's tweet.

Regardless, the viral attack did not go unnoticed by the treasury secretary.

"What have you done for the country lately?" Mnuchin reacted.

The sudden feud sparked wild reactions across social media.

"Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin are apparently fighting on Twitter. I don't think anyone saw that one coming," The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg reacted.

"Just as the experts predicted - a Twitter feed between Axl Rose and... Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin," writer Josh Jordan similarly said.

Others mocked Mnuchin after it appeared he initially responded to the rocker with the Liberian flag instead of the American flag.

"Pretty hilarious to call out Axl Rose’s American patriotism and then ADD THE WRONG FLAG," Billboard writer Corbin Reiff tweeted.

"The US Secretary of the Treasury tried to own Axl Rose with a photo of Liberian flag and had to delete and repost with the American one. It's so good. I can't take it," GQ columnist Laura Bassett mocked.

Mnuchin has been heading the Trump administration's economic response to the coronavirus outbreak.