'Growing Pains' star Jeremy Miller drank a 'half pint of vodka' and got a DUI during low point of addiction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Growing Pains" actor Jeremy Miller shared one of his rock bottom points of his battle with alcoholism from years ago when he was pulled over for driving under the influence after drinking a "half pint of vodka" and getting behind the wheel.

The 45-year-old television star exclusively told Fox News Digital that while he is "totally sober for over seven years now," he will not forget being a "mean drunk" in the past who was "blacking out every single day" after traumatic alcohol binges when he "broke lamps and punched holes in walls" while inebriated.

"I'm in recovery since 2011, had a couple little stumbles," he said before detailing just a few of the struggles he has had to overcome with his addiction. "I'll be honest, this is one of the parts of my story that I like to be honest with people."

Miller revealed he was at the "absolute lowest" with his alcohol addiction and "looking for any sort of help" when he was introduced to a time-released implant that was injected into his stomach and released Naltrexone (an opioid antagonist) which almost immediately curbed his cravings. "It was like somebody had flicked off the light switch," he said.

‘GROWING PAINS’ STAR JEREMY MILLER SAYS KIRK CAMERON, TRACEY GOLD ARE ‘ON BOARD’ FOR A REBOOT

Miller grew up in front of the camera as one of the stars of the popular '80s family sitcom, "Growing Pains." He worked alongside Alan Thicke, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, Joanna Kerns, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ashley Johnson on the show, which ran for seven seasons and ended in 1992.

He recalled his drinking habits beginning at a young age, and by 2011, he was "desperate" to crawl out of the dark place he was in with his alcohol consumption.

"I tried rehab, in-patient rehab, outpatient rehab, hydrotherapy, herbal therapies," he said. "I tried hypnosis. I tried just about everything I could find, and just nothing worked for me. Nothing helped me get past that constant bombarding craving that was always there."

10 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT ‘GROWING PAINS’

After a particularly "nasty blowup" with his fiancée Joanie Miller when she tried to stop him from leaving a wedding and he "threw her" off his back, Miller was "devastated" upon realizing he hurt the person he loved the most.

"It was every morning I woke up, blacked out, you know, from a blackout, having to ask her what happened," he said. "It was just all that horrific stuff, and it was a daily basis at this point. I mean, at this point, I was blacking out every single day and night."

He was so "desperate for that help" that he took the leap of faith and received the BioCorRx implant soon after. While he felt almost immediate help with the injection, which can curb the desire for alcohol, he still hit road blocks along the way.

"Some financial difficulties arose, I had a pretty big fight with my fiancée and I bolted the house and ... I stopped at the liquor store," he remembered. "It's the only DUI I ever got, and believe me, I deserved many more, and I don't say that lightly.

"It's probably the thing I'm most ashamed of in my drinking career, is how many times I put other peoples' lives at risk by getting behind the wheel. I did it way more than I like to admit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added: "But I got in the car that day. I pounded a half pint of vodka, probably would have drowned, drank a lot more, and I got pulled over for a DUI, and from that point on, I got back into working on my recovery."

Miller remembered another "stumble" in his recovery efforts "about seven years ago" as he wasn't focused on doing the work to stay healthy.

"Again, rested on my laurels a bit. I wasn't doing the things I needed to do, the work I needed to do to try and stay sober on a daily basis," he said. "Thankfully, that stumble was just a day. I didn't fall off the cliff. It didn't turn into a bender, which is rare. I mean that, truthfully, that happens more often than not.

"When I see alcoholics stumble, it usually turns into a longer thing. But I was very blessed in that I realized immediately how badly I had screwed up and what had happened. And I needed to jump back into doing the work. So I've been completely and totally sober for over seven years now. And it's, believe me, an incredible blessing."

Miller reiterated that he is lucky to have a little guidance with the implant and his recovery, but it is up to the individual to truly put in daily effort to continue working on sobriety.

"If you don't do that work, and you just try and rely on this magic bullet, it's not, you know, your chances are very slim," he said. "So, like everything in life, it still takes work."

When it comes to chances of being back on set for a "Growing Pains" reboot with his former co-stars, he admitted there was some forward motion a few years ago with Warner Bros., and he would love the opportunity to be back with the Seaver family.

"It'd be fun to do," he said. "It'd be fun to revisit those characters where they are now."