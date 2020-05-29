Grimes will legally sell her soul as part of a virtual art exhibit titled 'Selling Out'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Grimes plans to legally sell her soul as part of an upcoming digital art exhibit.

The singer and artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is opening a new exhibit titled “Selling Out” in which she’ll accept payment for a slew of artwork, including prints, drawings, photographs and more.

However, according to Bloomberg, the most peculiar addition to the list of things going up for sale is a legal document she drafted with her lawyer that will entitle someone to purchase her soul. As for how much a celebrity’s soul goes for, the artist first set the price at a staggering $10 million.

“I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million, and then it probably won’t sell," she said.

However, she notes that “the deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became.”

“Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art,” she added. “The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me.”

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing businesses to shut down and countless people to be without work in the global economy, she rethought the hefty price tag, instead opting to settle on the “best offer,” therefore letting the public decide what her soul is worth.

Grimes, who is mostly known for her musical endeavors, says that she hopes people will look at this exhibit not as a departure from her music, but as an extension.

“I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard,” she explained. “I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I’ve always felt strange that people know me for music.”

Grimes will debut her fine art exhibitions on Gallery Platform Los Angeles from May 28 through June 3 as well as Maccarone Los Angeles through May 28 through Aug. 31.

“Selling Out” comes at an exciting time for the artist, who recently gave birth to her first child with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The duo made headlines by giving their son a rather unconventional name, X Æ A-12, who the outlet reports she refers to as “Little X.”

The baby is Grimes' first child. Musk shares five sons from a previous marriage. Musk's first son reportedly died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old back in 2002.