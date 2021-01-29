'The Mentalist' star Simon Baker and wife split after 29 years of marriage

Simon Baker, known for his lead role on "The Mentalist," has split with his wife, Rebecca Rigg, after 29 years of marriage, Fox News confirmed.

The two actually separated quietly in April 2020. Baker, 51, and Rigg, 53, both starred in the Australian soap opera, "E Street."

"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," Baker and Riggs said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The couple is the proud parents of three children, Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.

When "The Mentalist" ended in 2015, the Australian native said he was looking forward to spending more time at home with his family.

While filming, he was splitting his time between Los Angeles and Australia.

"It will feel so good to be able to spend more time at home," he told Australian news site Body + Soul. "More than anything I want to dedicate my time to my family."

He added how his kids are his "pride and joy" and he loves getting to "see them happy and growing up to be individuals who have a good outlook on life."

At the time Baker called Riggs "the greatest woman any man could ever hope to make a life with" and added how "marrying her was the best decision I ever made."