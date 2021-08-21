'Grace Under Fire' actress Brett Butler reveals she's broke: 'I've been ashamed'

Brett Butler has revealed she's broke.

The "Grace Under Fire" actress said in a new interview that she recently fell six months behind on rent and a friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help her.

Butler, 63, revealed that thinks she may have waited too long to allow a friend to step in. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled telling a pal, "I've been ashamed. Almost ashamed to death."

Butler is best known for her role on the ABC sitcom that was based on her life, including her struggles with addiction and an abusive marriage. She reportedly raked in $250,000 per episode.

She explained the pressures she felt as a star on a popular show led to a Vicodin addiction. She was first prescribed the painkiller for sciatica.

"At the bloody, bitter end, I really was difficult," Butler said of the series, which ended abruptly in Season 5. "I was out of my mind. Drugs will do that to you. The show should have been pulled sooner than it was."

The fifth season was delayed when Butler checked herself into rehab the first time. After relapsing and failing to make it to the set, ABC canceled the series. Of the total 112 episodes of "Grace Under Fire," Butler admitted she can only remember 80 of them. Still, she isn't interested in ever going back to watch the role that skyrocketed her to success.

"I try not to go into yesterday," she said. "I think the last time I watched anything I did that was old, it was my first ‘Tonight Show.'"

"I’ll definitely take the hit for the crash and burn," Butler added.

"I think a lot of missteps go into things before they get to that point on different people’s parts — but I was the star of the show, so I need to take that full-on. I’m awfully guilt-ridden for a gentile girl."

In 1998, Butler got sober. She garnered a $25 million fortune from her early acting career but admitted that a lot of her fortune was "stolen."

"That’s just stupid on my part, not to have insurance for those things. And to loan and give a lot of money away. I really just felt so guilty for having it — I almost couldn’t get rid of it fast enough," she said.

Butler also starred for two years on "Anger Management," a role she credits to co-star Charlie Sheen.

"It it wasn't for Charlie, there's no way I would have been on that show. It literally saved me," she said.

According to the friend who created Butler's fundraising page, she's received over $12,000 in donations so far from almost 250 people. The target has been raised to $20,000, the friend said, noting, "She just needs one more little nudge to get back on her feet."