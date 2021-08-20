'Jeopardy!': Who might host now that Mike Richards is out?

"Jeopardy!" is once again looking for a host.

A nearly-exhaustive search for late host Alex Trebek's replacement began not long after his passing with a slew of guest hosts taking a swing at the gig.

After months of consideration, executive producer Mike Richards was offered the reigns with actress Mayim Bialik taking over the show's spin-off events.

However, reaction to Richards' casting was far from positive and it wasn't long until several scandals arose and he backed out of the position.

The with hosting position once again open, here's a look at who might fill the job once held by the beloved Trebek:

Mayim Bialik

A natural choice might be Bialik, who is already a member of the "Jeopardy!" family.

The "Blossom" alum hosted 10 episodes of the show from late May to mid-June and quickly became a fan favorite. She has since accepted a hosting position for the show's spin-off (a la "Greatest of all Time").

However, her commitments to acting – such as the upcoming second season of her sitcom "Call Me Kat" – could get in the way.

More guest hosts

For several months now, "Jeopardy!" has done well without a permanent host.

Some episodes have been overseen by stars like Bialik, while others were overseen by "Jeopardy!" insider Richards, so it stands to reason that a rotating cadre of hosts could suffice.

Aaron Rodgers

Football star Aaron Rodgers was one of the many celebrities to enthusiastically take the hosting reigns for a time and reportedly even boosted viewership by a whopping 14%.

Furthermore, the Green Bay Packers quarterback recently said he'd have accepted the hosting gig had it been offered to him and would have found a way to make it work with his football career.

LeVar Burton

It took some time – and coaxing from fans in the form of a widely-shared petition – for LeVar Burton to be booked as a guest host on "Jeopardy!," but when he appeared, he became a fan favorite.

In fact, when Richards' casting was announced, many claimed that Burton, 64, would have been a better choice.

After choosing a host that turned out to be unpopular with audiences, perhaps "Jeopardy!" will turn to fan suggestions once again for his replacement.

Ken Jennings

The first guest host to join "Jeopardy!" after Trebek's passing was Ken Jennings, a frequent winner on the show.

The reaction to his hosting stint was generally positive, not to mention "Jeopardy!" may find it appealing that he's already part of the show's family and is recognizable by fans.