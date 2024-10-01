Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Good Times' star John Amos dead at 84

The actor was also nominated for his role in 'Roots'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
John Amos, who played the father on "Good Times," has died. He was 84 years old. 

Amos’ publicist, Belinda Foster, confirmed the news of his death Tuesday to The Associated Press. No other details were immediately available.

One of Amos’ first prominent roles was as the WJM-TV sports anchor on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." He was also frequently on "The Tim Conway Comedy Hour," which ran in 1970, before he landed "Good Times" in 1974. 

John Amos

John Amos, who played the father on "Good Times," has died. He was 84 years old.   (Getty Images)

Amos was also nominated for his role in the 1977 miniseries "Roots." 

Amos' son K.C. said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

