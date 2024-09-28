Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges reveals last words to mother, ‘Good Times’ actress Betty A Bridges

The actress, who was also known for roles on shows like 'ER' and '2 Broke Girls,' was in hospice care when she died

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Todd Bridges said that when his mother, actress Betty A. Bridges, was dying this summer, his last words to her were to tell her she could go. 

"Before she passed away, she was awake a little bit, and I kissed her on the forehead, and I said, ‘Look, if you want to go see your mom and your grandmother and your brothers, you can go ahead, Mom. Go,’" the actor, who played Willis Jackson on "Diff’rent Strokes," revealed to People magazine this week. "‘We're going to be okay,’ and about a couple hours later, she was gone."

The "Diff’rent Strokes’ alum, 59, was by his mother’s side when she died in late August while in hospice care at his home in Phoenix. She was 83 years old. 

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN'S DAUGHTER SAYS ‘DARK SIDE’ OF FAME LED TO CERTAIN LIFELONG STRUGGLES

Betty A Bridges with son Todd Bridges

Todd Bridges said that when his mother, actress Betty A. Bridges, was dying this summer, his last words to her were to tell her she could go. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"She was going through too much, and I was happy that God took her home," Bridges told People. "My mom passing away, to me, I didn't want her to, but I didn't want to see her suffer anymore either."

Betty A. Bridges played a crucial role in Todd’s recovery from addiction, her rep shared after her death. "Her tough love and unwavering support highlight the profound impact of family and friends in overcoming life’s toughest battles," the rep said. 

‘HARRY POTTER’ STAR MAGGIE SMITH RECEIVES TRIBUTES FROM HOLLYWOOD: ‘WE WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER’

Betty A Bridges and Todd Bridges on "Diff'rent Strokes" together

Betty A. Bridges and Todd Bridges on "Diff'rent Strokes" together. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Todd told People, "the reason why I'm sober is because of her," adding that she "stood behind" him "no matter what." 

Along with "Good Times," Betty is best known for her roles on "ER" and "2 Broke Girls." She also made appearances in "Quincy M. E.," "Wonder Woman," "Scrubs," "NYPD Blue," "What’s Happening!!" and "Diff'rent Strokes."

She was also a Hollywood manager and acting coach, with students like Nia Long and Regina King. 

bettybridges

Betty A. Bridges was in hospice care at the home of her son Todd when she died in August at 83 years old. (Getty Images | East 2 West Collective)

Betty co-founded the Kane Bridge Academy, an acting school. She eventually moved the school to her home in Los Angeles and would give free lessons to the kids in her neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While he was happy to care for her, Todd told People it was difficult "watching her decline, knowing she wouldn’t make it."

Trending