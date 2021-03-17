Kurt Russell receives sweet tributes from Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson on his 70th birthday

Kurt Russell turned 70 on Wednesday -- and on his special day, the actor received tributes from those closest to him, including longtime love Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson.

"Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride," Hawn, 75, began her Instagram post.

She continued: "No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!"

"I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell," Hawn added. "You're the catch. And you're all mine."

KATE HUDSON SHARES GOLDIE HAWN TRIBUTE ON HER MOM’S 75TH BIRTHDAY: ‘I LOVE YOU TO INFINITY AND BEYOND’

Meanwhile, Hudson wrote: "I'm gonna gush cause I don't often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I'm gonna let it out. Plus he'll never see this."

The 41-year-old actress continued: "I often wonder how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hudson then went on to rave about the man she affectionately calls "Pa."

"His laugh will echo through generations as powerful as his concocted stories of grandeur that may or may not be true (may we never know). He's an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets," she wrote. "I love this man so much!"

"A note for all dads of girls. He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously. And that's my insta love letter to my dad who has lived 70 years today. ❤️ Happy Birthday Pa. How bout we give some big Hip Hip Hoorays to this wild man!" she concluded her post.

Along with the loving caption, Hudson also shared a throwback family photo.

Hawn and Russell first became involved on the set of "Swing Shift" in 1984. Together, they have one son, actor Wyatt Russell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hawn also has two kids with ex Bill Hudson -- Kate and Oliver Hudson. Russell also shares son Boston Russell with his ex-wife Season Hubley.