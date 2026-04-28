Goldie Hawn credits ‘freedom’ for keeping 43-year relationship with Kurt Russell strong

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After four decades together, Goldie Hawn appreciates the "freedom" she still feels in her relationship with Kurt Russell.

The legendary actress — who's gearing up to release her first children's book, "The After-School Kindness Crew: Pooch on the Loose" with co-writer Lin Oliver on May 5 — opened up about this new chapter in life and explained how her connection with Russell continues to grow stronger after 43 years together.

"My life's mission is to be happy. My life's mission is to be an example for my children and my family," Hawn, who turned 80 in November, told People. "As you get older, things can get harder. Your state of mind matters. How you look at life matters, how you value moments in your life matters, because you're feeding your own brain. So I say, ‘Right now, everything is amazing.'"

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Including her relationship with Russell.

She explained that she still feels "freedom" with him, saying, "When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in," said Hawn, who admitted she and Russell are the "right match." "We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine. We're both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together."

Hawn has two children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, while Russell shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Hawn and Russell, who started dating in 1983, later welcomed son Wyatt Russell.

In 2024, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend," the Academy Award-winning actress opened up about her and Russell's joint love for their family and explained why it's the "sticking glue" to their relationship.

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"We don't agree on everything," Hawn said in a clip shared with People. "His politics are different than mine. You know, there's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family."

"That is where we thrive and where we have incredible amounts of joy and really focus on that," she added.

Despite their differences, Hawn said the attraction stemmed from Russell's "focus on the children."

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"He is a family man," Hawn said. "I can't explain it, but he was the one for me. It wasn't just because he was sexy and handsome and all of those things you get turned on by; it was because he matched my devotion to children to be number one. The seduction was really his personality and his focus on the children."

Their daughter, Kate Hudson, had similar sentiments.

"They’ve been together 40 plus years. They are the center of our family," Hudson said on SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show" in 2024.

"I think from the outside it looks a certain way, but inside, our family is just nuts, in the best way. Everybody’s so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of joie de vivre. Even in, like, debate or when people are upset with each other, it’s like we’ve got this life force in our family, and it’s so great."

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With the release of her new book, Hawn is embracing this next season in life.

"I think ultimately every life has to have its sections … Doing the same thing over and over again for your whole life is not as interesting to me," Hawn told People. "And I decided at probably 55 or something … ‘What are you going to do for this next part of your life?' And I knew that there was more out there to learn and to do."