Goldie Hawn still leaves Kurt Russell in awe after four decades together: 'Talk about the whole package'

Over 40 years later, Kurt Russell still only has eyes for his love, Goldie Hawn.

The "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" star was recently asked what the secret is to his long-term relationship with Hawn.

"You get with Goldie Hawn, you got a good chance," Russell told Esquire. "If you’re lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it’s just however long she can put up with you," he added.

The 72-year-old actor was then shown throwback photos of himself with Hawn, calling the 78-year-old actress "the whole package."

"Women adore Goldie, men love Goldie," he noted. "And if you don’t, there’s something wrong with you."

The couple first met while appearing in the 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." She was 21 and he was 16 at the time, and Hawn previously recalled Russell being "adorable" but "much too young" for her to date.

They eventually started dating in 1983 and celebrated 41 years together this past Valentine's Day.

Hawn spoke out earlier this week about why their relationship works despite never marrying.

"People fuse, and fusion is very bad," she told Dax Shepard on his podcast, "Armchair Expert," while discussing the pitfalls of marriage .

"Because once you start losing yourself, engaged in someone else's everything, become too dependent… then there's a loss of respect, there's expectation, and then a lot of people actually shift mentally when they feel tied up," Hawn said.

"I always said if I'm in a cage, and I'm a bird, and you leave the door open, I'll probably never fly out," Hawn explained. "If you close the door to the cage, my feathers will be gone, and I won't look like a bird anymore. And I wouldn't survive."

Hawn has two children, Oliver and Kate , from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell has a son, Boston, from his marriage to Season Hubley. Shepard suggested the couple, who share one biological son together, Wyatt, might not be together if they got married.

"Probably not," Hawn admitted. "Ultimately, when you look back on it, I've never asked that question of myself, because what I like is waking up in the morning, and I've said this many times, and actually making a choice to be with someone."

"I picked him," she said of Russell. "I like that guy."

