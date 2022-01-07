Golden Globes will not be streamed, event will be 'private' amid scandal

The Golden Globes will be a "private" affair this year.

Questions about the glitzy award ceremony have swirled since NBC announced that it would not air the awards in light of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) scandal that saw it surprisingly devoid of Black voters.

The controversy arose after a shocking lack of nominations in 2021 for Black talent.

Now, the HFPA has announced it will not be live-streamed when the winners are announced Sunday.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2022 STRUGGLE TO FIND CELEBRITY PRESENTERS AFTER BEING DROPPED BY NBC

"This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed," the organization said on Twitter on Thursday. "We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."

The announcement of the nominees was live-streamed on YouTube on Dec. 13.

BEN AFFLECK ADDRESSES SNOOP DOGG MISPRONOUNCING HIS NAME AT GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS READING

Despite a lower profile this year, the nominations were packed with stars.

Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Affleck and more scored nominations.

A handful of actors of color were nominated this year, including Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Ramos, Lee Jung-jae and more.

Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé and Lin-Manuel Miranda each earned nominations for their musical contributions to film this season.

GOLDEN GLOBE 2022 NOMINATIONS: SNUBS AND SURPRISES

Several categories have no nominees of color, however, including best actress in a motion picture drama, best supporting actor in a motion picture, best supporting actress in television – and more.

Just days ago, news broke that there would be no celebrity presenters at the event, as is the norm.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Variety reported that no celebrities have taken up the HFPA on their offer to present at the ceremony, despite the organization reaching out to multiple publicity agencies to inquire about talent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How the "private" in-person event will unfold remains to be seen, as does the attendance of nominees and winners.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News has reached out to the Golden Globes for additional comment.