Ben Affleck addresses Snoop Dogg mispronouncing his name at Golden Globe nominations reading

Ben Affleck responded to the viral moment when Snoop Dogg mispronounced his name while announcing his Golden Globe nomination.

The rapper was tapped by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association last month to read several of the names of this year’s nominees. Affleck earned himself a nomination for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in the movie "The Tender Bar." However, when it came time for Snoop to read the name, he clearly got a little tongue-tied after reading so many and pronounced it "Been Affley."

"Ben Affleck, my fault," Snoop said with a chuckle. "Sorry about that, Ben."

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the host had Affleck and other cast members from the movie on to discuss it. During the interview, she couldn’t help but bring up the hilarious viral moment. Fortunately, Affleck took it in stride and admitted that he found it "funny."

"It's funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, 'Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.' Now it sounds like the duck commercial. Aflac!" Affleck explained.

He also described being a kid and seeing his parents deal with strangers who would get the name wrong.

"When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, 'A. F as in Frank. F as in Frank,'" he recalled. "And I was always like, 'Why did they always do that?'" he said.

The star revealed that he finally figured out why his parents were so specific in spelling out the name once he started looking through their mail and seeing some people misspelling it in a vulgar way.

"I was like, 'Oh, I see!'" Affleck concluded. "You'd hate to have that misunderstood."

Affleck’s name wasn’t the only one that Snoop flubbed while reading the nominees for the 2022 season.

He also pronounced "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve (pronounced duh-NEE vil-NUV) "Dennis Villa Nueva."

Ciarán Hinds, star of "Belfast," was also a tough one for the musician.

"Ca-ron, no sorry, Karen Hinds," he said. "Work with me here."

The nominee's first name is pronounced KEE-run.

The star also briefly corrected himself when slightly mispronouncing the names of nominees Alana Haim and Elizabeth Olsen. Additionally, mispronunciations of Christine Baranski' and Alexandre Desplat's last names and the film "Cyrano" slipped out as well.

