Golden Globe 2022 nominations: Snubs and surprises

Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's ongoing controversy, the organization has announced the nominees for its 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

The list was dominated by shows like "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" while films like "West Side Story," "Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" all raked in nominations, as expected.

While this year's awards will look different – as NBC will not broadcast an awards ceremony due to the HFPA's scandal – one thing was the same about the list of nominations: It was chock-full of snubs and surprises.

Only so many stars, filmmakers and artists can be nominated each year, meaning that many are left off the list despite receiving praise and buzz for their work.

GOLDEN GLOBE 2022 NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

Among those noticeably absent from the list of nominees was "House of Gucci" star Jared Leto, who portrayed Paolo Gucci in the drama. The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman received heaps of critical praise for his performance, but ultimately only his co-star Lady Gaga received a nod, meaning Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek were also left off the board.

"Respect" star Jennifer Hudson has been considered a strong awards contender for playing Aretha Franklin in the biopic, but ultimately only nabbed a nomination for co-writing the song "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" with Carol King.

GOLDEN GLOBE 2022 NOMINATIONS ADDRESS HFPA DIVERSITY ISSUE HEAD-ON AS MANY WONDER IF THEY'RE READY

Selena Gomez was also overlooked for a nomination for starring in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," while her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short both received nominations of their own.

Similarly, "WandaVision" star Kathryn Hahn was unable to secure herself a spot on the list, despite rave reviews and endless fanfare.

Hollywood icons Meryl Streep ("Don't Look Up") and Rita Moreno ("West Side Story") were both considered likely nominees this year as well, but didn't make the list.

2 HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION MEMBERS RESIGN CITING 'BULLYING' AMID GOLDEN GLOBES CONTROVERSY

Lin-Manuel Miranda was also expected to hit the board multiple times having worked as an actor, director, producer and songwriter on many films this year ("tick, tick… BOOM!," "In the Heights," "Encanto" and "Vivo"), he ultimately only landed one nomination for co-writing the song "Dos Orugitas" from Disney's "Encanto."

On the surprise side was some of the ladies from "West Side Story," with stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose both netting nods.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similarly, Ben Affleck's nomination for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar" was considered a surprise, as were those for "Licorice Pizza" stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Additionally, some were shocked to see Jennifer Coolidge earn her first-ever nomination for her role in HBO's "The White Lotus," effectively earning her the show's only nomination this year.