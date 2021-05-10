Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

NBC won't air 2022 Golden Globes

Netflix and Amazon also recently cut their ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
NBC will not air next year's Golden Globes, according to a statement from the network.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," NBC's statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday said. 

The move comes after Netflix and Amazon recently cut their ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). 

A rep for NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

