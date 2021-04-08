'The Goldbergs' honor George Segal after airing his final episode following his death

ABC and "The Goldbergs" paid tribute to late actor George Segal on Wednesday following the airing of his final episode on the hit sitcom.

Segal’s wife, Sonia, confirmed that he died in March due to complications from bypass surgery. He had already filmed the episode, which aired on April 7, but no one at the time knew it would be his last. To honor the star, who played Albert "Pops" Solomon, a grandfather to three children in the 1980s, the show ended with a loving tribute to his character that highlighted some of his best moments from the show.

Clips of Pops dancing, dressing up in a Ghostbusters costume with his grandson, hugging the family and giving a pep talk about women played over past footage of his character. The video ends with a shot of Pops hugging the Goldberg family as he delivers the line: "If you just believe in yourself like I do, you can't lose."

The video, which was posted to Twitter, concludes with a simple message saying that the cast and crew of the sitcom will miss their on-screen grandpa. Following the conclusion of the episode, Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays the matriarch of the Goldberg family and the on-screen daughter to Pops, paid tribute to the late Segal on Twitter.

"Tonight's episode was the last that George filmed, but not the last of our season. We had no idea at the time we filmed it, that it would be our last with him," she tweeted.

The star added: "We had so much fun filming this episode, and George was still game for anything. Always a total pro and a joy to be around!"

She also shared a picture of Segal from the show writing: "We’ll love you forever. See you in our dreams."

"We love and miss you so much," added "Goldbergs" star Hayley Orrantia.

In a statement provided to Fox News in March, ABC paid tribute to the actor.

"For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on ‘The Goldbergs,’ but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all," the network said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."

A team from "The Goldbergs" also provided a statement to Fox News.

"On behalf of everyone at the Goldberg’s we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply," they said. "It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."