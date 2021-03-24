Celebrities pay tribute to George Segal following 'The Goldbergs' star's death at age 87

Celebrities far and wide took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor late Hollywood icon George Segal following news of his death at age 87.

The actor's wife, Sonia, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Fox News on Tuesday.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," the statement said.

Segal appeared regularly on ABC's "The Goldbergs" and was nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for his supporting performance in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" As a result, he developed many friendships and a positive reputation within showbusiness, prompting many who knew him to speak out on social media to honor the late TV and film star.

"NOOOOOOO. Oh my God he was such a sweetie. And totally happy to dish with an annoying film nerd about CALIFORNIA SPLIT, BLUME IN LOVE, and everything. RIP king," Patton Oswalt wrote.

"So sorry to hear about George Segal's passing. We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace..." Barbra Streisand added.

"George Segal was a wonderful actor and a lovely, charming, funny man. Thanks for all you left us, sir. #RIPGeorgeSegal," wrote "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander.

"Aww man, not George. I grew up watching him, total old school charm, effortless comedic timing. Doing scenes with him was one of the highlights of my life, but getting to know him a little and making the legend laugh was even cooler. I’ll miss you, sir. RIP George Segal," wrote comedian Brian Posehn.

"So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from 'Where’s Poppa?' to Sidney Lumet’s 'Bye Bye Braverman,' to 'The Hot Rock.' I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends," comedian Bob Saget added.

"I'm so lucky I got to meet, and know George. Favorite actor from the seventies. so charming, so humble. RIP," wrote actor Fred Stoller.

"So beyond sad and heartbroken to say goodbye to my film dad, the late, great #GeorgeSegal - I was so starstruck on set. To my surprise he not only let me ask him about all of his incredible experiences but indulged me in stories I could have never possibly imagined. RIP," added Josh Gad.

"Aw! Rip #GeorgeSegal. I used to play poker with him at Norby Walters weekly game. Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor," Jennifer Tilly wrote.

"My friend, who had an amazing and wonderful life. And who luckily wasn't a terrific poker player. RIP #georgesegal, godspeed," Willie Garson wrote.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal," added Morgan Fairchild.

"So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing. I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC he was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend," wrote Lea Thompson.

"Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!

From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed!" wrote Melissa Joan Hart.

"My personal favorite George Segal movie is "The Hot Rock". What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP," Ben Stiller wrote.

"George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP," Michael McKean wrote.

"George Segal in Where’s Poppa was one of the biggest laughs I have ever had in a movie. He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George!" Ed Asner added.

The actor's final episode of "The Goldbergs" will air on April 7. An on-air tribute is also expected. In the sitcom, he played Albert "Pops" Solomon, a grandfather to three children in the 1980s.

In a statement provided to Fox News, ABC also paid tribute to the actor.

"For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on ‘The Goldbergs,’ but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all," the network said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."

A team from "The Goldbergs" provided a statement to Fox News as well.

"On behalf of everyone at the Goldberg’s we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply," they said. "It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

