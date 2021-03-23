George Segal, 'The Goldbergs' and 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' star, dead at 87

Hollywood icon George Segal has died at the age of 87.

The actor's wife, Sonia, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Fox News.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," said the statement.

Segal's manager, Abe, added: "I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human."

The star appeared regularly on ABC's "The Goldbergs" and was nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for his supporting performance in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.