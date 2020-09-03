'Godfather: Part III' returning to theaters with new ending, edits

"The Godfather: Part III," the iconic conclusion to Francis Ford Coppola's trilogy, will return to theaters.

The new edit, which will include a new ending, will hit theaters in December before a digital and DVD release, Fox News can confirm.

The flick has been renamed “Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.”

The new cut will achieve the original vision held by Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo. Coppola was nominated for two Oscars for the picture, which received five others as well.

"Part III" came in 1990, 16 years after "Part II." The sequel followed Al Pacino's Michael Corleone working to separate his family from the crime business.

The movie starred Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia and Talia Shire. The previous entries featured appearances by Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall and Marlon Brando.

"'Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone' is an acknowledgment of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became 'The Godfather: Part III,'" Coppola said.

The prolific winemaker continued: "For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to 'The Godfather' and 'The Godfather: Part II' and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it."

The famed director and his production company, American Zoetrope, underwent a frame-by-frame restoration of the original film and its new version.

“Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision,” Senior Vice President of Paramount Archives Andrea Kalas said.