Gloria Allred claims a new sex video of R. Kelly with underage girls surfaced

Attorney Gloria Allred says a client has turned a tape over to law enforcement that appears to feature R&B singer R. Kelly sexually abusing underage girls.

Allred's client, Gary Dennis, said in a press conference on Sunday that he doesn't know personally the singer and doesn't know from where the tape originated.

Dennis said that he found the video while cleaning out a collection he'd had for years.

Dennis alleged that a man who appeared to be Kelly was on the video performing sexual acts with young girls.

Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

In February, Michael Avenatti alleged that Kelly was seen having sex with an underage girl in yet another video.

"My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly," Avenatti said at the time. "He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades, and he met the girl on a number of occasions."

Kelly's attorneys vehemently denied the accusation.

It's the latest bout of bad news for Kelly, who was released from prison Saturday night after someone paid his $161,000 in back child support to his ex-wife Andrea "Drea" Kelly.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday for back child support payments.

Last week, Kelly lashed out in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning," alleging that Drea killed his career and ability to get work with her abuse allegations against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.