R. Kelly taken into custody in Illinois

R. Kelly was taken into custody on Wednesday in Cook County, Illinois, after he was in court for a hearing over unpaid child support.

The 52-year-old R&B singer left the courtroom with his legal team through a different door than he entered, but his hands weren't cuffed. Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari told The Associated Press that Kelly was detained, and will be transferred to the county jail.

It was not immediately clear why Kelly was taken into custody, and whether it had to do with the unpaid child support he owes.

Kelly was detained just over a week after he pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He posted bail on Feb. 25 and was released from jail.

The singer is charged with having sexually abused four other women years ago, including three who were underage at the time.

Hours before he was taken into custody, Kelly lashed out at CBS' News Gayle King in an interview with "CBS This Morning" that aired on Wednesday. Kelly swore he "didn't do this stuff" and said he's "fighting for his life."

"I'm very tired of all of the um, lies, I've been hearing things and seeing things on the blogs, and I'm just tired," he said in the interview, and added that the lies that bother him the most included "that little girls trapped in a basement, helicopters over my house, trying to rescue someone who doesn't need to be rescued because they're not in my house."

"[I did] lots of things wrong when it comes to women but I apologized in those relationships," Kelly said. He adamantly denied breaking any laws when it comes to women.

"Everybody says something bad about me. Nobody said something good. They was describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I made mistakes, but I'm not a devil."

