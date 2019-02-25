Expand / Collapse search
R Kelly
Published

R. Kelly to appear in court Monday on sex abuse charges as accused singer still hasn't made bail

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
R. Kelly is expected to appear in court on Monday after spending the weekend in a Chicago jail following his arrest on sexual abuse charges.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, says a judge will assign a trial judge to the case during a brief hearing Monday. Kelly is expected to attend.

Greenberg told Fox News on Sunday the R&B star remains jailed as confidants make arrangements to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him.

R. KELLY TO REMAIN IN JAIL FOR 1 OR 2 MORE DAYS, LAWYER SAYS: 'IT'S JUST NOT THAT EASY'

"He has to rely on others acting on his behalf," Greenberg told Fox News on Sunday. "And it's just not that easy — because Kelly's in jail."

In this photo taken and released by the Chicago Police Dept., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, R&amp;B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il. (Chicago Police Dept. via AP)

The 52-year-old Kelly was charged in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.

A judge on Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring the Grammy Award-winning singer to pay 10 percent. Among the conditions of release is that Kelly have no contact with females younger than 18.

R. Kelly is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

R. KELLY ARRESTED FOLLOWING MULTIPLE CHARGES OF CRIMINAL SEXUAL ABUSE: POLICE

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

