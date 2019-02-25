R. Kelly to appear in court Monday on sex abuse charges as accused singer still hasn't made bail
R. Kelly is expected to appear in court on Monday after spending the weekend in a Chicago jail following his arrest on sexual abuse charges.
Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, says a judge will assign a trial judge to the case during a brief hearing Monday. Kelly is expected to attend.
Greenberg told Fox News on Sunday the R&B star remains jailed as confidants make arrangements to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him.
"He has to rely on others acting on his behalf," Greenberg told Fox News on Sunday. "And it's just not that easy — because Kelly's in jail."
The 52-year-old Kelly was charged in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.
A judge on Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring the Grammy Award-winning singer to pay 10 percent. Among the conditions of release is that Kelly have no contact with females younger than 18.
