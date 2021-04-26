Glenn Close’s viral 'Da Butt' dance at 2021 Oscars was scripted: report

The 2021 Oscars had a number of talked-about moments: Brad Pitt's man bun, Tyler Perry's moving acceptance speech and Daniel Kaluuya praising his parents for having sex - but it was Glenn Close's dance moment that became a viral gif.

During the awards ceremony on Sunday night, comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery quizzed attendees about songs that may or may not have been nominated for Oscars in the past.

The "Hillbilly Elegy" star correctly identified Experience Unlimited's "Da Butt" and then expertly danced along to the song. The track was featured in Spike Lee's 1988 film "School Daze." It did not receive an Oscar nomination.

"Wait a second. Wait a second. That’s Da Butt," Close said. "It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shoutouts to Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band and the whole DMV."

While some viewers at home thought the moment was spontaneous, it was in fact not. The Los Angeles Times confirmed that Close’s twerking was scripted.

The trophy for best original song this year went to H.E.R. along with collaborators Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah."

"I am so, so, so grateful, not only to win but to be a part of such an important, important story," the singer said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the Academy — I’ve always wanted to say that! I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother who’s here with me today and my father at home, all those days of listening to Sly & the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye really paid off, so thank you, Dad."

Other winners include Chloé Zhao for best director. Her film "Nomadland" won best picture. Anthony Hopkins won best actor over the late Chadwick Boseman, Frances McDormand won best actress, Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor, and best supporting actress went to Youn Yuh-jung.

