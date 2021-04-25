93rd Academy Awards leaves viewers unhappy over new format, late Chadwick Boseman snub

The Academy Awards on Sunday closed with many viewers unhappy about how the evening played out.

The show looked different than it has in the past, but the standout moment of the show was the presentation of the final award, best performance by an actor in a leading role, to Anthony Hopkins.

The late Chadwick Boseman was a heavy favorite in the category for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," not to mention wins by either Steven Yeun or Riz Ahmed would have made history as well.

"I cant believe chadwick boseman lost but i guess i expected too much from the oscars, lemme sleep," said one viewer.

Yet another simply said that "Chadwick Boseman deserved that Oscar."

Boseman, who died last summer at the age of 43 after battling cancer, nabbed the Golden Globe for the same category, though lost the BAFTA to Hopkins. Fans also expressed displeasure over Golden Globe winner Andra Day's loss to Frances McDormand.

In addition, viewers were less than thrilled with the format of the evening's final awards. Traditionally, the best picture accolade is saved for last. However, this year the final award was best actor.

"Why did the Oscars have to change its format? The one time you got experimental and it ended bizarrely," said one person.

Furthermore, viewers were not pleased with another formatting choice: presenters speaking about the films versus the usual showing of clips.

"For an award show celebrating a visual medium, whoever decided to ditch showing clips and instead just have presenters talk about everything to the audience made a big (and very boring) mistake #Oscars," slammed one viewer.

"This is the most boring #Oscars I have ever watched," another chimed in. "The new trend of describing the films and performances instead of showing actual clips makes it a snoozefest.

Added yet another: "The decision to show no songs and no clips from the movies makes it so much less enjoyable to watch #Oscars."

However, there were others who loved it. "Loved this new format. Do it forever!!! #Oscars," said one viewer.

"I liked the format and style of this year's #Oscars," added another.