Glen Powell suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during stunt on 'The Running Man' movie set

Glen Powell got candid about an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on set of his latest movie.

While participating in an episode of Entertainment Tonight's "Spilling the E-Tea," the 37-year-old actor shared how shocked he was when he realized one of his stunts on his latest film, "The Running Man," left him a little more exposed than he expected.

He detailed a stunt which involved him rappelling down the side of a building while seemingly naked, explaining he was wearing a towel with "a little, like, a pouch underneath," which he referred to as "a marble sack."

"So I'm wearing a pouch under, and then I'm wearing a towel around it," he explained. "But then you're rappelling down a building. And, you know, when you're going down the building and you see a window, you don't realize there's people in there, like, lighting and doing electric."

His co-star in the film, Josh Brolin, couldn't help but poke fun at him, pointing out the crew on the other side of the window was "watching [him] come down frontally," and then spread his legs to mimic Powell's positioning in the scene.

"The Running Man" stars Powell as a father desperate to get rich quick in order to treat his sick daughter. In order to get the money, he participates in a reality show in which a contestant must survive 30 days while professional assassins hunt him down.

Powell discussed the scene during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying he loved the idea of the scene because he "found it very, very funny, and something that I've never seen in a movie before." He admits, however, that when it came time to film, he "regretted agreeing to it."

"Because I agreed to that scene in the summertime, and we shot that scene in February in Bulgaria on a rooftop," he said. "So being in a towel in front of a crew is one thing, but being in a towel in February in frigid Bulgaria, it's a sight."

The actor had his big break in the industry in 2022, when he starred alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick." The following year, he starred in both "Hit Man" and "Anyone But You," the former earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

After starring in "Anyone But You" in 2023, rumors started swirling about a romantic connection between him and his co-star in the film, Sydney Sweeney, despite the fact that Sweeney was engaged at the time. They intensified again when Sweeney broke off her engagement and attended Powell's sister's wedding in March.

"The press did it themselves," Sweeney told Variety in October about their rumored relationship. "There was no leaning in, per se."

"The tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going," she added. "Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was, ‘They’re standing two inches apart!’"

"The Running Man" is set to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 7.

