Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady pack on the PDA in new Instagram photo: 'My forever Valentine'

It's no secret that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are crazy for each other.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old supermodel shared a photo of the couple looking very much in love. In the snap, the New England Patriots quarterback, 41, and Bündchen had their arms wrapped around each other as they shared a kiss while the sun set over the ocean in the background.

For the sweet moment, Bündchen wore white jeans with a flowy floral top and no shoes, opting to go barefoot, while Brady sported blue jeans, a tan sweater paired with slip-on sneakers.

"Meu eterno namorado❤ My forever Valentine," Bündchen adoringly captioned the picture.

Brady and Bündchen often post sweet sentiments about each other on social media — and their 10th wedding anniversary back in February was no different with the couple celebrating their special day with words of affection.

"I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!" Bündchen wrote alongside a photo from the pair's nuptials. "There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special," she continued. "May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤."

The couple shares son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 11, with ex Bridget Moynahan.