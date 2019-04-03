Bridget Moynahan reflects on scrutiny surrounding her split from Tom Brady

Bridget Moynahan is looking back at one of the most difficult times in her life, and how at the time, she found solace in a pair of shoes.

In the new book "Our Shoes, Our Selves" — which features a series of essays from women sharing what their favorite pair of shoes means to them — the "Blue Bloods" star recalled the year 2007 when she was expecting a baby with ex-boyfriend, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. At the time, the NFL star had already moved on with his now-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

“Being pregnant and having a baby are such personal, intimate moments,” Moynahan said in an excerpt of the book (via People magazine).

GISELE BUNDCHEN RECALLS THE TIME TOM BRADY TOLD HER HIS EX WAS PREGNANT WITH HIS CHILD

In August 2007, a then-36-year-old Moynahan gave birth to the former couple's son, John.

“I would have cars following me, and men hiding in the bushes outside my house,” the actress revealed of the ensuing public scrutiny. "As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat.”

So one day, Moynahan was in Barneys returning baby clothes — as she was hiding from photographers — when a pair of motorcycle boots caught her eye.

BRIDGET MOYNAHAN WAS 'HEARTBROKEN' AND PREGNANT AFTER BRADY BREAK-UP

“I thought, that’s what I need," she recalled. "Let me get a little bit of my ‘New York’ back, a little armor."

Fast-forward to today, Moynahan, 47, has happily moved on with her husband of three years, businessman Andrew Frankel, and is successfully co-parenting with Brady, 41.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan said. "I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”