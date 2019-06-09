Gisele Bündchen poses topless for magazine photo shoot

Gisele Bundchen, wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted shorts, stunned on the latest cover of ‘ELLE’ magazine by posing completely topless.

The photo, which the 38-year-old Brazilian model posted to her Instagram account, was one of four shot for ELLE’s July issue titled: “The Conservation Issue.”

The Conservation Issue is a partnership with “Conservation International,” that will be dedicated to raising awareness about climate change, according to the organization.

Bundchen’s interview with the magazine will reportedly focus on family life and teaching kids about nature.

“I wanted my children to experience the same joy and connection to nature I did as a child,” said Bundchen, who shares two children with NFL superstar Tom Brady.