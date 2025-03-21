Gisele Bündchen stuns in swimsuit on romantic outing with Joaquim Valente after welcoming first child together

Gisele Bündchen recently soaked up the sun with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, weeks after giving birth to the couple's first child.

Bündchen, 44, stunned in a black bathing suit as she shared a kiss with Valente. The supermodel wore a black one-piece with a flowing cover-up tied around her waist.

The former Victoria's Secret model wore her hair loose and accessorized with black sunglasses.

News that Valente and Bündchen had welcomed a son together broke in early February, People magazine reported.

The Brazilian model glowed as she and Valente enjoyed their boat trip.

"Gisele's doing well," an insider recently told People. "She seems very happy and content. She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," the source added. "Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together — she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed."

Bündchen also shares two children with her ex-husband, retired NFL champion quarterback Tom Brady . The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Valente first came into the picture as a jiu-jitsu instructor for Bündchen and her son, Benny. Bündchen's own interest in jiu-jitsu was originally spurred on by her son. Having been referred to the Valente Brothers academy through a friend, the supermodel told Dust magazine in 2022, "I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction. I thought he might be interested in this."

The Brazilian beauty started studying jiu-jitsu herself in December 2021. "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she said. "But when I brought [Benny] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense."

After spending time as friends, Bündchen and Valente's relationship reportedly turned romantic in June 2023.

"First, their relationship was teacher/student. Then… they became friends. And eventually, way after she was already divorced and she had no commitment to Tom Brady, something else started," a source previously told Fox News Digital of how their relationship progressed.

The source added that Valente is an extremely charismatic person with "a great sense of humor" who is "very intelligent, very loving, he’s just a good person," noting that "he loves kids."

The Brazilian supermodel began dating Valente roughly seven months after finalizing her divorce with Brady.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate Instagram posts.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

