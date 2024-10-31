Gisele Bündchen pregnant with Joaquim Valente: What to know about her boyfriend

Gisele Bündchen debuted her baby bump days after news broke she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

A source confirmed Bündchen's pregnancy to Fox News Digital, roughly two years after the Brazilian supermodel finalized her divorce with ex-husband Tom Brady.

The former Victoria's Secret model has denied there was any overlap in her relationships with Brady, with whom she shares two children, and Valente.

"That is a lie," Bündchen previously told The New York Times. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she continued. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

Here's what to know about Joaquim Valente.

Gisele was introduced to Joaquim after taking her son to jiu-jitsu

Bündchen wasn't originally interested in trying out jiu-jitsu and was instead introduced to Valente through her son.

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she told Dust magazine. "But when I brought [her son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense."

Bündchen was drawn to the philosophy of jiu-jitsu more than the self-defense aspect.

"It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself," she explained.

Joaquim owns his own self-defense academy

Valente, along with his two siblings, own a martial arts academy in Miami — Valente Brothers.

"The Valente brothers were born into a family of jiu-jitsu practitioners and were raised from childhood to educate others on its amazing benefits," the business website reads.

"The Valente Brothers are extremely honored that many of the most successful martial arts schools in the world are utilizing many of the methods that they pioneered."

The jiu-jitsu professor earned a degree in criminology

Valente moved to Miami in 2007 to attend college. He studied criminology at Barry University, where he earned a degree.

His brother, Gui, also attended Barry University and earned a master of science in sport management, while brother Pedro earned a master's degree in business administration from University of Miami, according to the Valente Brothers website.

Joaquim and Gisele became friends first

Before their relationship turned romantic, Valente and Bündchen were friends.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," Bündchen told Vanity Fair in April 2023 as rumors swirled following the model's divorce from former NFL great Brady.

"I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she told the outlet.

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Gisele and Joaquim began a romantic relationship in 2023

After spending time as friends, Bündchen and Valente's relationship reportedly turned romantic in June 2023.

"They're taking it slow," an insider told People magazine in February. "They started out as great friends. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."

"They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young," another source added. "Gisele's in a great space. Joaquim is perfect for her."

