Gisele Bündchen continues to visit holistic healer amid Tom Brady divorce rumors

Gisele Bündchen is visiting a holistic healer as divorce rumors with Tom Brady continue to circulate.

The Brazilian model was seen visiting her spiritual healer on Friday. Bündchen was spotted wearing green sweatpants paired with a white T-shirt as she was talking on the phone and clutched a water bottle.

Bündchen’s wedding ring was notably missing again.

The 42-year-old supermodel was first spotted leaving a holistic healer's office in Miami at the end of September.

Her appointment didn't end inside the building, though, as the naturopath reportedly brought a smudge stick and burned sage around Bündchen's vehicle before she drove off.

Burning sage is a centuries-old ritual from indigenous peoples that has been known for spiritually cleansing a person or space. Bündchen's alternative lifestyle includes clean living, wellness routines, meditation and eating only homegrown or organic food.

Meanwhile, Brady played against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared his version of a "perfect night" after his win.

The NFL star posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself and his son fishing, but Bündchen was seemingly missing from the moment. The former Victoria's Secret model was noticeably absent from the game as well.

"Great win and a perfect night," Brady captioned the photo.

Brady shares two children with Bündchen, Vivian and Benjamin. He also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady's post with his son comes as Bündchen continues to step out not wearing her wedding ring.

Sources claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady are "nothing new."

"[The problems] are 10 years old," an insider told the outlet. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Multiple sources told the outlet that Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL caused "a lot of tension" between the couple.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he actually was not retiring.

Bündchen expressed her concern about Brady returning to football in a recent interview with Elle magazine.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told the outlet.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.

