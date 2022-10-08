Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen focusing on kids amid divorce rumors: report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are focusing on their children as divorce rumors continue to swirl, according to a report.

"The kids love Tom," a source told People magazine of Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, who Brady and Bündchen share and son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. "He is a great dad."

Bündchen, who the source said is "done with their marriage" after trying to make it work, was seen at a Miami gym earlier this week with Benjamin and Vivian, according to TMZ.

"She feels bad for the kids," the source told People, "but she doesn't expect any custody issues."

The pair have each reportedly hired divorce lawyers in the last few weeks.

While the family went to Miami together during the hurricane, Brady had to go back last Sunday for a home game with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, Bündchen stayed in Miami.

Previously, in the October issue of Elle, Bündchen said, "Obviously, I have my concerns – [football] is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle magazine in the October issue. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Brady also took 11 days off from a training camp with the Buccaneers over the summer "to deal with some personal things," the head coach said.

The quarterback told reporters of his absence, "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

The couple were married in 2009.