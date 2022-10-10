Tom Brady celebrates a 'perfect night' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors

Tom Brady shared his version of a "perfect night" after his win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The NFL star posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself and his son fishing, but wife Gisele Bündchen was seemingly missing from the moment. The former Victoria's Secret model was noticeably absent from the game as well.

"Great win and a perfect night," Brady captioned the photo.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares two children with Bündchen, Vivian and Benjamin. He also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

TOM BRADY SHAKES OFF DISTRACTION OF REPORTED MARITAL WOES TO DELIVER CLASSIC GAME VS FALCONS

Brady's post with his son comes as Bündchen continues to step out not wearing her wedding ring. The supermodel was most recently spotted visiting an office building in Miami on Sunday.

Sources claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady are "nothing new."

"[The problems] are 10 years old," an insider told the outlet. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Multiple sources told the outlet that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL caused "a lot of tension" between the couple.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he actually was not retiring.

TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN FOCUSING ON KIDS DURING DIVORCE RUMORS: REPORT

Bündchen expressed her concern about Brady returning to football in a recent interview with Elle magazine.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told the outlet.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first time Bündchen and Brady's relationship has run intro trouble. When the two first got together in 2006, Brady, then a member of the New England Patriots, had just ended his relationship with Moynahan.

Just months later, Moynahan announced she was pregnant with Brady's child.

In 2008, Bündchen revealed that she had doubts about her relationship with Brady .

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, ‘I’m dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens,’" she said during a 2008 interview with "CBS This Morning."

"So, then I felt like I didn’t know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, ‘Do I just run away?’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP