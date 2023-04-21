Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney slams Johnny Depp for denying 'Ocean's Eleven' role, Rachel McAdams turned down ‘Iron Man’ film

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
CLOONEY REJECTED - George reveals why Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg regret turning him down. Continue reading here…

‘FELT GUILTY’ - Rachel McAdams turned down 'Iron Man' and 'Casino Royale' roles for this reason. Continue reading here…

Prince Harry in a blue button down shirt and black suit smiles with wife Meghan Markle in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle skipping coronation 'a quiet relief' for royals, expert says. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

‘THE MEGHAN SHOW’ - EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle skipping coronation 'a quiet relief' for royals, expert says. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Broncos cheerleader, Sports Illustrated Swim finalist reveals mom’s wild reaction to making the cut. Continue reading here…

Alec Baldwin films Rust in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin's criminal charges for fatal 'Rust' shooting to be dropped, lawyers say. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department)

IN COURT - Alec Baldwin's criminal charges for fatal 'Rust' shooting to be dropped, lawyers say. Continue reading here…

‘WISHED MYSELF DEAD’ - Selma Blair poses with a cane on Vogue cover amid MS battle. Continue reading here…

selma blair British Vogue Cover

Selma Blair struck a powerful pose while holding a cane on the cover of British Vogue’s May 2023 issue.  (Adama Jalloh/British Vogue)

DANGEROUS DIRECTION - Ray Romano suffered chest pains and anxiety making his directorial debut. Continue reading here…

‘ONE POCKET ALL COKE’ - John Mulaney recalls being at his 'drug dealer's apartment' right before 'intervention.' Continue reading here…

FUN IN THE SUN - Demi Moore enjoys beach day in an animal print string bikini and poses with her Chihuahua. Continue reading here…

YOU'RE WELCOME - 'Godfather' actor Al Pacino says he gave this Hollywood star a career by turning down a major movie role. Continue reading here…

