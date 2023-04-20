Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore enjoys beach day in animal print string bikini, poses with her Chihuahua

The ‘Indecent Proposal’ star will soon be a grandmother after daughter Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy in December

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Demi Moore flaunted her toned body in an animal print string bikini in a recently posted photo. 

"Pilaf takes the beach," Moore captioned her Instagram post Thursday, referring to her tiny Chihuahua sitting on top of her. In the snapshot, the two are lounging outside. 

In a second photo, the actress posed with Pilaf on the beach. 

Her fans loved the snaps. "How are you both real?!" one commenter wrote of Moore and Pilaf. 

DEMI MOORE SHOWS OFF HER SVELTE PHYSIQUE IN A HOT PINK STRING BIKINI WHILE ON A YACHT: ‘SOAKING UP SUMMER’

Demi More posing with her dog in a bikini

Demi Moore's Chihuahua Pilaf sits on her chest while she lounges at the beach in an animal print bikini.  (Demi Moore/Instagram)

"You don’t age," another added of the 60-year-old. 

The photos were the latest of several Moore has posted of her beloved dog. 

Last week, she uploaded a photo showing that Pilaf isn’t much larger than a $100 bill. 

"@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World’s Shortest Dog today," she wrote. "I don’t know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money! Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??" 

Demi Moore holding her dog on the beach

The "Ghost" actress has shared several posts of her dog Pilaf.  (Demi Moore/Instagram)

Pilaf actually has her own Instagram page, and Moore dresses the dog in different outfits. 

In another post earlier this month, Moore showed Pilaf resting in a dog bed with four other canines. 

The "Indecent Proposal" actress shared her last sultry selfie in March when she modeled her look for the Fashion Trust Awards — a bright green Givenchy slip dress and luxurious faux fur coat. 

The "G.I. Jane" star launched her own swimwear collection with brand Andie last summer, but it wasn’t clear if Thursday's animal print bikini was her own design. 

Demi Moore with pregnant daughter Rumor Willis

Demi Moore's oldest daughter Rumer Willis is pregnant with her first child.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Willis family

Demi Moore has been supporting her ex Bruce Willis and her daughters since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.  (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

Moore is expecting her first grandchild after her oldest daughter Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy in December. 

She is also staying close to her extended family after her ex Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.  

