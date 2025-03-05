Expand / Collapse search
Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's nephew addresses actor's death theories: report

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Feb 26

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Gene Hackman and his wife’s flight instructor recalls couple being ‘joined at the hip’ Video

Gene Hackman and his wife’s flight instructor recalls couple being ‘joined at the hip’

Andy Wells, a retired military and corporate pilot who taught Gene Hackman and his Betsy Arakawa, told Fox News Digital how close the couple were, ahead of their pullback from public life.

Circumstances surrounding the death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, remain a mystery to Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities as they work backwards and piece together evidence to figure out how the couple died.

The late Oscar winner's nephew, Tim Hackman, admitted his family refuses to jump to any conclusions regarding his uncle's death.

New Mexico officials found Hackman, Arakawa and one of their dogs dead in their home one week ago. Detectives described their deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

GENE HACKMAN DEATH: COMPLETE COVERAGE

Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Full Moon on Blue Water before his death in 2025

Gene Hackman's family weighed in on theories surrounding the actor's death. (Media Home Entertainment/Everett Collection)

Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed at Friday's press conference. Their residence was tested for the colorless, odorless gas and was cleared by the Santa Fe City Fire Department after authorities found no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.

"We’re waiting on toxicology. That will tell us everything," Tim told Us Weekly. "It’s hard to theorize."

GENE HACKMAN DEATH INVESTIGATION: EXPERTS SAY PILLS, PHONES, TRASH COULD PROVIDE IMPORTANT CLUES

"There are lots of theories out there and I don’t want to speculate. It’s easy to speculate negative theories," he said.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were both found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Feb. 26. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"The family wants to keep it positive for now and when we know the truth we will deal with it."

Hackman and Arakawa were found by maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay. Kesler, who worked as a personal contractor for the couple for 16 years, made the frantic 911 call on Feb. 26.

Gene Hackman's home is seen surrounded by police after his death

Law enforcement officials outside the home of Gene Hackman in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 27, the day after the actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)

Detectives recovered two cellphones, an orange prescription bottle and a 2025 planner while inspecting the residence, the search warrant affidavit stated.

Mendoza confirmed the last recorded activity on Hackman's pacemaker occurred on Feb. 17. Authorities assumed this was Hackman's last day alive, as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

LISTEN: GENE HACKMAN 911 CALL

Gene Hackman 911 call Video

"According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that that was his last day of life," Mendoza said during a press conference on Friday. 

Officials also revealed that Arakawa's body was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife. 

Recently, sheriffs confirmed a misstep in the investigation after wrongly identifying the dog found dead in the Hackman home.

Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in Los Angeles, California, 1986.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa married in 1991. (Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The dog that was found dead near Arakawa's body was misidentified by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The owner of Santa Fe Tails, the pet care facility that took in Hackman’s two other surviving dogs, explained that the dead dog was a different breed than what is listed in the search warrant affidavit.

GENE HACKMAN DEAD AT 95: HIS LIFE IN PHOTOS

Zinna, a mixed breed, was found in a kennel in a bathroom closet near Arakawa. However, investigators initially noted the discovery of a "deceased brown in color German-Shepard canine," the search warrant stated.

WATCH: SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF ADAN MENDOZA DISCUSSES DEATHS OF GENE HACKMAN AND BETSY ARAKAWA

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza shares details about the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Video

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila acknowledged that deputies initially misidentified the breed of the deceased dog.

"Our deputies, they don’t work with canines on a daily basis," she said, according to The Associated Press. 

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

