Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman death: No significant gas, carbon monoxide leaks found during expanded probe of home appliances

Investigators previously revealed the air in Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's home was tested multiple times

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Gene Hackman and his wife’s flight instructor recalls couple being ‘joined at the hip’ Video

Gene Hackman and his wife’s flight instructor recalls couple being ‘joined at the hip’

Andy Wells, a retired military and corporate pilot who taught Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, told Fox News Digital how close the couple were before they pulled back from public life.

Nearly a week after Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, the sheriff's department released an update on its investigation. 

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital Tuesday, the New Mexico Gas Company "confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide" Feb. 26 and made "no significant findings" at the couple's secluded home. 

The gas company did note there was "a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners." Additionally, there were four "red tags" for code enforcement violations, involving "a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

"The New Mexico Gas Company confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at Gene Hackman's home on the early evening of February 26, 2025," the press release states.

GENE HACKMAN'S DEATH: WHERE INVESTIGATION STANDS, CHALLENGES AHEAD

Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in Los Angeles, California, 1986.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa married in 1991. (Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"There were no significant findings. NMGC did issue five (5) red tags. One red tag was for a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners. The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations — not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide — involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed at a press conference Friday that Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide.

The couple's Santa Fe home was tested for carbon monoxide Feb. 26, shortly after the bodies were discovered. The Santa Fe City Fire Department cleared the home after finding no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning. New Mexico Gas Company also responded and found "no signs or evidence" of problems with pipes in or around Hackman's home.

Hackman, Arakawa and one of their three dogs were found dead inside their home Feb. 26. Fox News Digital confirmed the couple's oldest dog, Zinfandel, who went by Zinna, was the dog that died, according to the couple's longtime dog trainer. Zinna was 12.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gene Hackman and his wife at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their home Feb. 26. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Arakawa was found on the floor in a bathroom of the couple's home. Various pills were scattered on a counter, and a space heater was on the floor next to her, according to the search warrant affidavit. Officers described the pianist as showing "obvious signs of death," including bloating and mummification.

Hackman was found in the couple's mudroom. According to a search warrant affidavit, Hackman had a cane with him and sunglasses near his head. The actor showed similar "obvious signs of death."

Gene Hackman's home is seen surrounded by police after his death

Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department described the deaths as "suspicious" and began an investigation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gene Hackman smiling wearing a tan suit

Hackman was 95 at the time of his death. (Vera Anderson/WireImage)

While Hackman and Arakawa's causes of death have not been released, authorities believe both had been dead for over a week before their bodies were discovered.

"One of the things is, in an investigation we try to piece the timeline together, usually before the event happens, and that gives us a lot of information," Mendoza said during a news conference Friday. "But, in this case, it seems like we're doing a reverse timeline.

"We're doing a timeline from the time of death and the autopsy and the results. We're going to start working our way backwards," he added. "We're going to do both and then hopefully make a determination as to what may have happened to both of the individuals."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz, and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending