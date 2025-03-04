Gene Hackman death: No significant gas, carbon monoxide leaks found during expanded probe of home appliances

Nearly a week after Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, the sheriff's department released an update on its investigation.

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital Tuesday, the New Mexico Gas Company "confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide" Feb. 26 and made "no significant findings" at the couple's secluded home.

The gas company did note there was "a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners." Additionally, there were four "red tags" for code enforcement violations, involving "a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed at a press conference Friday that Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide.

The couple's Santa Fe home was tested for carbon monoxide Feb. 26, shortly after the bodies were discovered. The Santa Fe City Fire Department cleared the home after finding no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning. New Mexico Gas Company also responded and found "no signs or evidence" of problems with pipes in or around Hackman's home.

Hackman, Arakawa and one of their three dogs were found dead inside their home Feb. 26. Fox News Digital confirmed the couple's oldest dog, Zinfandel, who went by Zinna, was the dog that died, according to the couple's longtime dog trainer. Zinna was 12.

Arakawa was found on the floor in a bathroom of the couple's home. Various pills were scattered on a counter, and a space heater was on the floor next to her, according to the search warrant affidavit. Officers described the pianist as showing "obvious signs of death," including bloating and mummification.

Hackman was found in the couple's mudroom. According to a search warrant affidavit, Hackman had a cane with him and sunglasses near his head. The actor showed similar "obvious signs of death."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department described the deaths as "suspicious" and began an investigation.

While Hackman and Arakawa's causes of death have not been released, authorities believe both had been dead for over a week before their bodies were discovered.

"One of the things is, in an investigation we try to piece the timeline together, usually before the event happens, and that gives us a lot of information," Mendoza said during a news conference Friday. "But, in this case, it seems like we're doing a reverse timeline.

"We're doing a timeline from the time of death and the autopsy and the results. We're going to start working our way backwards," he added. "We're going to do both and then hopefully make a determination as to what may have happened to both of the individuals."

