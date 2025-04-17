Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman death investigation: Photo evidence emerges from Hollywood star, wife Betsy's $4M estate

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman laid to rest in Santa Fe

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Gene Hackman police body cam shows dog protecting actor's wife’s body Video

Gene Hackman police body cam shows dog protecting actor's wife’s body

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officers searched Gene Hackman and his wife's New Mexico home before they found one of their live dogs lying next to the actor's wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman.

Investigators released hundreds of images from inside and around Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's Santa Fe estate as part of evidence released by New Mexico authorities.

Gene and Betsy's bodies were discovered at home on Feb. 26 after neither had been heard from in weeks. 

Officials documented more than 700 images of the Hackman home, in addition to a detailed incident report which included evidence of dead rodents, rodent feces and live traps throughout multiple buildings on the property. 

INVESTIGATORS IN GENE HACKMAN'S DEATH RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM INSIDE HOME, WIFE BETSY'S ONLINE SEARCH HISTORY

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa Hackman death investigation shows new photo evidence.

New Mexico authorities released hundreds of images as photo evidence in Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's death investigation. (Santa Fe Sheriff's Department)

Betsy, a classical pianist, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to authorities. Hantavirus is characterized by "flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure," Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell explained during a March news conference.

Hantavirus strains in the U.S. are not transmissible from person to person but rather from animals to humans.

Rodent feces were found in three detached garages, three sheds and two casitas. Live traps were listed as a rodent control technique and were being used in the outbuildings, an environmental assessment stated. 

GENE HACKMAN'S ESTRANGED CHILDREN TRAVEL TO SANTA FE AS ACTOR, WIFE LAID TO REST IN PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICE

Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. 

Gene and Betsy's bodies were found Feb. 26 by maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay. Kesler, who had worked as a personal contractor for the couple for 16 years, made a frantic 911 call.

Gene Hackman Betsy Arakawa santa Fe home

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman lived in a secluded Santa Fe estate. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

The outside of Gene Hackman's home.

Rodent feces were found near multiple structures on the Hackman estate. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

A standing shower surrounded by clothes, furniture and a dog cage.

A bathroom filled with items, including clothes, furniture and a dog crate. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

A bathroom cluttered bathroom vanity.

A bathroom vanity was pictured for evidence. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

In a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, officials revealed that Arakawa's body was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife. 

GENE HACKMAN DEATH: COMPLETE COVERAGE

Gene likely survived alone in the home for about a week until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker. Authorities assumed this was his last day alive as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

Detectives initially described the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Gene or Betsy, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths.

A collection of photos of Gene and Betsy Hackman and their pets.

A collection of photos of Gene and Betsy Hackman and their pets were displayed on a cabinet. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

A bathroom sink full of boxes and other materials.

A bathtub filled with boxes and other materials. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

Betsy Arakawa Hackman computer

Detectives discovered a computer among clothing. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

In newly released video footage from the day authorities discovered Gene and Betsy's bodies, body camera footage revealed one of the Hackman's dogs protecting Betsy's body.

Bear and Nikita, the late couple's dogs, helped authorities find Gene and Betsy's bodies when officials arrived at their home in New Mexico. 

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya explained the department immediately located Betsy in a bathroom after entering the front door of the New Mexico home. However, officials searched for nearly 30 minutes with no sign of Hackman.

WATCH: AUTHORITIES SEARCH GENE HACKMAN, WIFE BETSY ARAKAWA HACKMAN'S HOME

A drawer full of different prescription pill bottles.

A drawer full of different prescription pill bottles was photographed. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

Gene and Betsy Hackman's closet.

A closet in Gene and Betsy Hackman's home was packed with clothing and personal items. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

A series of shelves filled with boxes and paper bags.

Another storage area had a series of shelves filled with boxes and paper bags. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

Through a search of Betsy's computer, investigators discovered Betsy researched COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms multiple times before she died. Investigators recovered an email Betsy sent to her massage therapist on Feb. 11 in which she admitted Gene took a "covid test" after experiencing "flu/cold-like symptoms."

Prior to her email, Betsy had researched "COVID" at least four times between Feb. 8-11 before pursuing medical attention at the Cloudberry Health center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, documents showed.

"This data suggests that Betsy was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to her death," the report stated.

A wall with posters hanging on it and books stacked on an end table.

Posters covered an office wall, with books and art stacked on an end table. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

A home gym and an arcade.

The Hackman house included a home gym and an arcade. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

A painting of a river and flowers, painted by Gene Hackman.

Gene was an avid artist and was known in town for his paintings. (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department)

Gene Hackman's kitchen revealed in police photos

Photos of the Hackman home were taken by Santa Fe County Sheriff's on the day Gene Hackman and Betsy Hackman's bodies were discovered. (Santa Fe Sheriff's Department)

With the release of the records as ordered by the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, sheriffs extended their appreciation to first responders and offered condolences to the Hackman family.

"Our statutory and fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers requires us to find compassionate and workable solutions that respect both public transparency requirements and a grieving family's dignity," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital.

Trending