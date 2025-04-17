Gene Hackman death investigation: Photo evidence emerges from Hollywood star, wife Betsy's $4M estate

Investigators released hundreds of images from inside and around Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman's Santa Fe estate as part of evidence released by New Mexico authorities.

Gene and Betsy's bodies were discovered at home on Feb. 26 after neither had been heard from in weeks.

Officials documented more than 700 images of the Hackman home, in addition to a detailed incident report which included evidence of dead rodents, rodent feces and live traps throughout multiple buildings on the property.

Betsy, a classical pianist, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to authorities. Hantavirus is characterized by "flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure," Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell explained during a March news conference.

Hantavirus strains in the U.S. are not transmissible from person to person but rather from animals to humans.

Rodent feces were found in three detached garages, three sheds and two casitas. Live traps were listed as a rodent control technique and were being used in the outbuildings, an environmental assessment stated.

Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

Gene and Betsy's bodies were found Feb. 26 by maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay. Kesler, who had worked as a personal contractor for the couple for 16 years, made a frantic 911 call.

In a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, officials revealed that Arakawa's body was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife.

Gene likely survived alone in the home for about a week until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker . Authorities assumed this was his last day alive as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

Detectives initially described the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Gene or Betsy, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths.

In newly released video footage from the day authorities discovered Gene and Betsy's bodies, body camera footage revealed one of the Hackman's dogs protecting Betsy's body.

Bear and Nikita , the late couple's dogs, helped authorities find Gene and Betsy's bodies when officials arrived at their home in New Mexico.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya explained the department immediately located Betsy in a bathroom after entering the front door of the New Mexico home. However, officials searched for nearly 30 minutes with no sign of Hackman.

Through a search of Betsy's computer, investigators discovered Betsy researched COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms multiple times before she died. Investigators recovered an email Betsy sent to her massage therapist on Feb. 11 in which she admitted Gene took a "covid test" after experiencing "flu/cold-like symptoms."

Prior to her email, Betsy had researched "COVID" at least four times between Feb. 8-11 before pursuing medical attention at the Cloudberry Health center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, documents showed.

"This data suggests that Betsy was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to her death," the report stated.

With the release of the records as ordered by the First Judicial District Court, Santa Fe County, sheriffs extended their appreciation to first responders and offered condolences to the Hackman family.

"Our statutory and fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers requires us to find compassionate and workable solutions that respect both public transparency requirements and a grieving family's dignity," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.