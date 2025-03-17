Gene Hackman's surviving dogs 'successfully found homes' after actor, wife's tragic deaths

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa-Hackman's two surviving dogs were successfully rehomed, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

"It is with great joy that, with the consent of the Estate Attorney, I and my staff at Santa Fe Tails have successfully found homes for the Hackman's surviving dogs, Bear and Nikita," Joey Padilla, owner of Santa Fe Trails, told Fox News Digital.

"We went through stringent efforts to ensure the best homes were found, and the dogs have already begun settling into their new lives."

Zinna, one of the couple's three dogs, was found when Gene and Betsy's bodies were discovered at their Santa Fe home Feb. 26.

"We are all thankful for the concern and well-wishes Bear and Nikita have received during their transition," Padilla said. "It is our hope that everyone continues to wish them the best and honor their privacy so they can continue to heal."

