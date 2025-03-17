Expand / Collapse search
Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's surviving dogs 'successfully found homes' after actor, wife's tragic deaths

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa owned three dogs. Zinna was found dead when the couple's bodies were discovered

By Tracy Wright , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
New Mexico officials confirmed Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy's cause of deaths Video

New Mexico officials confirmed Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy's cause of deaths

Officials confirmed Betsy Hackman died due to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome and Gene Hackman died due to hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's as a significant factor.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa-Hackman's two surviving dogs were successfully rehomed, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

"It is with great joy that, with the consent of the Estate Attorney, I and my staff at Santa Fe Tails have successfully found homes for the Hackman's surviving dogs, Bear and Nikita," Joey Padilla, owner of Santa Fe Trails, told Fox News Digital. 

"We went through stringent efforts to ensure the best homes were found, and the dogs have already begun settling into their new lives."

Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in Los Angeles, California, 1986.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy ArakawaHackman were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26. (Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Zinna, one of the couple's three dogs, was found when Gene and Betsy's bodies were discovered at their Santa Fe home Feb. 26. 

"We are all thankful for the concern and well-wishes Bear and Nikita have received during their transition," Padilla said. "It is our hope that everyone continues to wish them the best and honor their privacy so they can continue to heal."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

